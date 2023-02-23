S.Africa's Gold Fields FY2022 headline profit rises 19%

World Markets

February 23, 2023 — 12:23 am EST

Feb 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's Gold Fields GFIJ.J posted a 19% jump in annual profit on Thursday, after a $202 million break fee payment from its failed bid to acquire Canada's Yamana YRI.TO helped offset cost pressures.

Gold Fields' headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the profit measure commonly used in South Africa - was $1.19 in the year ended December 2022, compared with $1.00 the previous year.

The miner, which has operations in South Africa, Australia, Ghana, Peru and Chile, said it produced 2.4 million ounces of gold in 2022, up 3% from 2.34 million ounces the previous year and topping its revised guidance of 2.31 million to 2.36 million ounces.

Gold Fields declared a final dividend of 4.45 rand ($0.2443) per share, bringing the total payout for 2022 to 7.45 rand.

($1 = 18.2117 rand)

