World Markets

S.Africa's Gold Fields expects H1 profit jump on higher prices, output

Contributor
Nelson Banya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

South Africa's Gold Fields on Thursday said it expects its half-year profit to rise by up to 33%, driven by higher metal prices and increased production, but flagged the impact of rising inflation on costs.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's Gold Fields GFIJ.J on Thursday said it expects its half-year profit to rise by up to 33%, driven by higher metal prices and increased production, but flagged the impact of rising inflation on costs.

Gold Fields expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure used in South Africa - to be between $0.56 and $0.60 in the six months to June 30, compared to $0.45 last year.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular