S.Africa's Gamsberg zinc mine shut during search for missing miners, Vedanta says

Helen Reid Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Gamsberg zinc mine in South Africa has been shuttered until further notice while a search continues for two workers still missing after an accident, the owner Vedanta Zinc International (VZI) said on Wednesday.

Eight workers have already been rescued after Tuesday's accident, the unit of Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS said.

Gamsberg, which opened in early 2019, is owned 69.6% by VZI and 24.4% by Exxaro Resources EXXJ.J, with the remaining 6% held by the Employee Share Ownership Plan.

At full production capacity in phase 1, Gamsberg will produce 250,000 tonnes a year of zinc in concentrate, according to the VZI website.

