S.Africa's FirstRand says first year profits to be higher than expected amid economic rebound
JOHANNESBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - South African lender FirstRand FSRJ.J said on Monday a quicker-than-expected economic rebound meant its second-half earnings would be higher than previously guided.
It expects its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - for the year to June 30 would likely be more than 35% higher than the 308.9 cents reported a year earlier as a result, it said in a trading statement.
