S.Africa's FirstRand restores dividend, interim profit falls 20%

JOHANNESBURG, March 4 (Reuters) - FirstRand FSRJ.J on Thursday declared an interim dividend of 110 cents ($0.0730) per share, the first major South African lender to do so, even as its half-year profit dipped by 20% due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This decline was however at the lower end of a range already flagged by FirstRand, which runs the country's largest retail bank, with bad debts related to the coronavirus crisis weighing on earnings.

Anticipating hefty credit impairments, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) in April advised lenders not to pay dividends to preserve capital. But it cautiously relaxed that guidance last month.

FirstRand said in the six months to Dec. 31, it had accreted capital and strengthened its balance sheet, leaving it in a position to pay out dividends.

"To date, the timing and extent of the rebound have positively exceeded the group's initial expectations," it said, adding that there were early indications of recovery with regard to bad debt charges and fee income.

FirstRand's interim dividend was, however, almost 25% lower than a year earlier, when it paid out 146 cents per share to investors.

The lender's first-half headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, fell to 198.9 cents from 249.4 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 15.0729 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Ramakrishnan M.)

