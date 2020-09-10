S.Africa's FirstRand reports 38% full-year profit drop

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - South African lender FirstRand FSRJ.J on Thursday reported a 38% fall in full-year profit, at the lower end of its forecast range.

Africa's largest bank by market value said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - fell to 308.9 cents ($0.1856) in the year to June 30 from 497.2 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 16.6442 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Jason Neely)

