S.Africa's Fastjet performs below its expectations in first two months of 2020

Corrects typo in headline

March 12 (Reuters) - South African low-cost carrier Fastjet FJET.L said on Thursday it performed slightly below expectations in January and February due to excess capacity, adding it was ready to further cut schedules due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company, which has been flagging going concern doubts as it tries to sell its Zimbabwe operations, said it has cash to meet its needs up until the end of June, given its forecast revenue is not impacted by reductions in demand due to the fast spreading virus.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

