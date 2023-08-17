S.Africa's Exxaro profit falls 29% on weaker coal prices, rail woes

Aug 17 (Reuters) - South African coal miner Exxaro Resources EXXJ.J on Thursday reported a 29% fall in half-year profit, attributing the drop to lower coal prices and persistent problems with rail logistics.

Exxaro's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - South Africa's most common profit measure - came in at 24.43 rand ($1.27) for the six months ended on June 30, down from 34.26 rand during the same period last year.

($1 = 19.1933 rand)

