World Markets

S.Africa's Exxaro half-year profit up 26% on higher prices

Contributor
Nelson Banya Reuters
Published

South Africa's Exxaro Resources on Thursday reported a 26% increase in half-year profit, driven by higher coal prices.

Adds details

Aug 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's Exxaro Resources EXXJ.J on Thursday reported a 26% increase in half-year profit, driven by higher coal prices.

Exxaro said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure for South African companies - was 34.26 rand ($2.05) in the six months to June 30, compared with the 27.22 rand recorded during the same period last year.

The company realised a higher average export price of $262 per tonne during the first half, compared to $117 a tonne previously, amid surging demand for coal, especially in Europe.

Exxaro declared an interim dividend of 15.93 rand, lower than 20.77 rand for the first half of 2021.

($1 = 16.6768 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular