S.Africa's Exxaro half-year profit up 26% on higher prices

Aug 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's Exxaro Resources EXXJ.J on Thursday reported a 26% increase in half-year profit, driven by higher coal prices.

Exxaro said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure for South African companies - was 34.26 rand ($2.05) in the six months to June 30, compared with the 27.22 rand recorded during the same period last year.

($1 = 16.6768 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Tom Hogue)

