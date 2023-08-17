S.Africa's Exxaro H1 profit falls 29% on weaker coal prices, rail woes

Adds details, dividend

Aug 17 (Reuters) - South African coal miner Exxaro Resources EXXJ.J on Thursday reported a 29% fall in half-year profit, attributing the drop to lower coal prices and persistent problems with rail logistics.

Exxaro's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - South Africa's most common profit measure - came in at 24.43 rand ($1.27) for the six months ended on June 30, down from 34.26 rand during the same period last year.

Coal revenue decreased 16% to 18.13 billion rand from 21.69 billion during the first half of 2022, mainly due to lower export prices and lower sales volumes for both domestic and export sales, Exxaro said.

The miner declared an interim dividend of 11.43 rand.

($1 = 19.1933 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Tom Hogue and Edmund Klamann)

