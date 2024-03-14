S.Africa's Exxaro declares special dividend despite profit drop

March 14 (Reuters) - South African coal miner Exxaro Resources EXXJ.J said on Thursday it would pay a special dividend from a build-up of cash savings even as its profit declined last year due to lower prices and logistic bottlenecks.

Exxaro declared a special dividend of 5.72 rand ($0.3074) per share, in addition to an ordinary dividend of 10.16 rand per share after building up a nearly 15 billion rand ($806.10 million) cash pile.

The miner's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - a profit measure commonly used in South Africa - came in at 46.81 rand in the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, down from 60.16 rand the previous year.

($1 = 18.6081 rand)

