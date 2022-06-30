S.Africa's Eskom to resume "Stage 6" power cuts on Thursdsay and Friday

June 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's state power utility Eskom said it will implement "Stage 6" power cuts from 1400 until midnight local time on Thursday and from 0500 until midnight on Friday.

(Writing by Nellie Peyton in Johannesburg Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.