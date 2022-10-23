S.Africa's Eskom to implement 'stage 4' power cuts from Sunday noon

CAPE TOWN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's Eskom will implement "Stage 4 power" cuts from noon on Sunday until early Monday morning, before switching between "Stage 4" and "Stage 3" until Wednesday, the power utility said in a statement.

Eskom, which provides the bulk of South Africa's electricity needs, has been struggling to keep the lights on as a fleet of aging coal-fired plants conk out regularly and disrupt power generation.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Alex Richardson)

