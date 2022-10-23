World Markets

S.Africa's Eskom to implement 'stage 4' power cuts from Sunday noon

Contributor
Wendell Roelf Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's Eskom will implement "Stage 4 power" cuts from noon on Sunday until early Monday morning, before switching between "Stage 4" and "Stage 3" until Wednesday, the power utility said in a statement.

CAPE TOWN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's Eskom will implement "Stage 4 power" cuts from noon on Sunday until early Monday morning, before switching between "Stage 4" and "Stage 3" until Wednesday, the power utility said in a statement.

Eskom, which provides the bulk of South Africa's electricity needs, has been struggling to keep the lights on as a fleet of aging coal-fired plants conk out regularly and disrupt power generation.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((wendell.roelf@thomsonreuters.com; +27 21 461 3523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Waving Goodbye to ‘Made in China?’

Oct 10, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular