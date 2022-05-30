S.Africa's Eskom to implement 'Stage 2' power cuts on Monday

Adds details from Eskom statement, background

May 30 (Reuters) - South African state utility Eskom said it would implement "Stage 2" rotational power cuts on Monday from 1700 to 2200 local time (1500 to 2000 GMT), after breakdowns at its coal-fired power stations.

Economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation has been constrained for more than a decade by Eskom's electricity outages.

A generation unit each at its Majuba and Medupi power stations broke down, Eskom said in a statement, warning there was a high risk of further outages in the coming weeks if the shortage in generation capacity persists.

"Stage 2" scheduled outages require up to 2,000 megawatts to be shed from the national grid.

Eskom's ageing coal fleet is highly prone to faults, and government plans to add additional capacity to the grid have been sluggish.

Eskom implements scheduled power cuts, called "load-shedding," to prevent a total blackout and replenish emergency generation reserves.

