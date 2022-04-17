World Markets

S.Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts to replenish emergency reserves

Alexander Winning Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African state power utility Eskom said on Sunday that it would implement "Stage 2" scheduled power cuts from 16:00 local time (1400 GMT) until 0300 GMT on Wednesday to replenish its emergency generation reserves.

Eskom added in a statement that the power system remained unpredictable and that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require higher stages of load-shedding, a term for power outages.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

