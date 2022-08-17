S.Africa's Eskom to extend power cuts to Wednesday and Thursday evenings

Aug 17 (Reuters) - South African state utility Eskom said it would implement "Stage 2" rotational power cuts between 1600 and 2400 local time (1400 and 2200 GMT) on Wednesday and Thursday, due to a shortage of generation capacity.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Alexander Winning)

