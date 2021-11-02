World Markets

S.Africa's Eskom to cut power even as election results being tallied

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South African state power producer Eskom said on Tuesday it would implement scheduled power cuts from 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, even as results from Monday's municipal elections are still being tallied.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - South African state power producer Eskom said on Tuesday it would implement scheduled power cuts from 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, even as results from Monday's municipal elections are still being tallied.

The utility said last week it would try to avoid outages during the elections or vote-counting afterwards, but its coal-fired power stations are riddled with faults and highly unreliable.

"This afternoon a generation unit at Kusile power station tripped, adding to the constraints. A unit each at Matimba and Arnot power stations failed to return to service as previously anticipated," Eskom said in a statement.

The power cuts will be at a level called "Stage 2", requiring up to 2,000 megawatts (MW) to be shed from the national grid. They could be extended beyond Wednesday as the power system is expected to remain constrained into later in the week, Eskom added.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Holmes)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular