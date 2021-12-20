World Markets

S.Africa's Eskom splits off transmission division

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South African power utility Eskom said on Monday it had executed the separation of its transmission division, subject to certain conditions, in line with the end-December deadline set in its restructuring plan.

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said on Monday it had executed the separation of its transmission division, subject to certain conditions, in line with the end-December deadline set in its restructuring plan.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in 2019 that the debt-laden utility would be split into three divisions - generation, transmission and distribution - to better manage a company that has relied heavily on government bail outs and frequently implements nationwide power cuts.

Eskom said in a statement to debt investors it had now executed an order to transfer the division to wholly-owned subsidiary the National Transmission Company South Africa SOC Limited, but this remained contingent on certain conditions being met.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The South African Economic Performance During The Pandemic

Dec 13, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular