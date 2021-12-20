S.Africa's Eskom splits off transmission division

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said on Monday it had executed the separation of its transmission division, subject to certain conditions, in line with the end-December deadline set in its restructuring plan.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in 2019 that the debt-laden utility would be split into three divisions - generation, transmission and distribution - to better manage a company that has relied heavily on government bail outs and frequently implements nationwide power cuts.

Eskom said in a statement to debt investors it had now executed an order to transfer the division to wholly-owned subsidiary the National Transmission Company South Africa SOC Limited, but this remained contingent on certain conditions being met.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

