S.Africa's Eskom says Stage 4 power cuts continue amid labour action

CAPE TOWN, June 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's Eskom will continue with Stage 4 power cuts until Wednesday as unlawful labour action at various plants impact maintenance work, the state-owned power utility said on Sunday.

