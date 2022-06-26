World Markets

S.Africa's Eskom says Stage 4 power cuts continue amid labour action

Wendell Roelf Reuters
CAPE TOWN, June 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's Eskom will continue with Stage 4 power cuts until Wednesday as unlawful labour action at various plants impact maintenance work, the state-owned power utility said on Sunday.

