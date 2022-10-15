S.Africa's Eskom says 4 generating units broke down, leading to power cuts

Oct 15 (Reuters) - South African utility Eskom said breakdowns of four generating units forced the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding from 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Saturday.

The power cuts, known locally as "load-shedding", will continue until further notice, Eskom added.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

