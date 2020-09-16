S.Africa's Discovery reports 94% drop in full-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 (Reuters) - South African insurer Discovery DSYJ.J said on Wednesday its full-year profit fell by 94%, around the middle of its forecast range, due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis and interest rate changes in its key markets.

Headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - for the year to June 30 fell to 45 cents ($0.0274) from 789 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 16.4439 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.