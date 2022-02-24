World Markets

S.Africa's Discovery reports 78% rise in H1 profits, holds off on dividend

Emma Rumney Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South African insurer Discovery said on Thursday its interim profits rose by 78%, largely thanks to a reduction in interest rates and the weakening of the rand currency, but held off on restoring its dividend.

The company, which has not paid a dividend since before the COVID-19 pandemic, said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa, stood at 499.1 cents in the six months to Dec. 31 compared to 280.3 cents a year earlier.

