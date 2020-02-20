S.Africa's Discovery reports 10% drop in profit

World Markets

South African insurer Discovery said on Thursday its profits for the six months to Dec. 31 fell by 10%, as it again endured a hit to its bottom line in order to invest in new businesses like its bank.

The company's diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the period stood at 311.7 cents ($0.2068), compared to 347.2 cents a year earlier. HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa.

($1 = 15.0700 rand)

