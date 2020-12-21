World Markets

S.Africa's Dis-Chem to buy Medicare Health, take stakes in two software firms

Dec 21 (Reuters) - South African drug-store chain Dis-Chem Pharmacies DCPJ.J said on Monday it would take stakes in two software firms and had signed a deal to buy healthcare group Medicare Health for 282 million rand ($19.13 million) to expand its business.

The acquisition of Medicare Health gives Dis-Chem control of a company that generated revenue of about 1 billion rand for the year ended February and expands its network coverage to 411 pharmacy clinics, it said.

The company also said it would buy an 87.5% stake in clinical management software firm Healthforce and a 25% stake in healthcare solutions provider Kaelo Holdings.

The Kaelo and Healthforce investments "place Dis-Chem at the heart of primary healthcare consumption, at a price point that a growing number of South Africans can start to afford," it said.

Healthforce is operated in close to 440 clinic rooms across South Africa, the company added.

Dis-Chem last month reported higher half-year earnings, but withheld an interim dividend to conserve cash to fund acquisitions.

($1 = 14.7377 rand)

