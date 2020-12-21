World Markets

S.Africa's Dis-Chem makes acquisitions to expand, develop business

Contributor
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African drug-store chain Dis-Chem Pharmacies said on Monday it had signed several deals to expand its presence and develop its business, including the acquisition of healthcare group Medicare Health for 282 million rand ($19.13 million).

Dec 21 (Reuters) - South African drug-store chain Dis-Chem Pharmacies DCPJ.J said on Monday it had signed several deals to expand its presence and develop its business, including the acquisition of healthcare group Medicare Health for 282 million rand ($19.13 million).

The company said it would also buy an 87.5% stake in clinical management software firm Healthforce and a 25% stake in healthcare solutions provider Kaelo Holdings.

($1 = 14.7377 rand)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular