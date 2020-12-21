S.Africa's Dis-Chem makes acquisitions to expand, develop business

Dec 21 (Reuters) - South African drug-store chain Dis-Chem Pharmacies DCPJ.J said on Monday it had signed several deals to expand its presence and develop its business, including the acquisition of healthcare group Medicare Health for 282 million rand ($19.13 million).

The company said it would also buy an 87.5% stake in clinical management software firm Healthforce and a 25% stake in healthcare solutions provider Kaelo Holdings.

($1 = 14.7377 rand)

