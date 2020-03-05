S.Africa's current account deficit narrows to lowest in nearly a decade

PRETORIA, March 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's current account deficit narrowed to 1.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter of 2019 from a shortfall of 3.7% in the third quarter, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The deficit was the lowest since a small surplus of 0.4% in the final quarter of 2010, and well shy of the 3.5% shortfall for the quarter forecast by economists surveyed by Reuters.

The trade balance showed a wider surplus of 102.5 billion rand ($6.68 billion) in the fourth quarter, more than double the revised 44 billion rand surplus in the previous three months.

($1 = 15.3415 rand)

