S.Africa's Clicks to acquire retailer Pick N Pay's pharmacies

JOHANNESBURG, May 10 (Reuters) - South African pharmacist Clicks CLSJ.J said on Monday it planned to acquire 25 in-store pharmacies, their drug stocks and staff from retailer Pick N Pay PIKJ.J.

In a joint statement the companies said the sale, subject to regulatory approvals, would not have a material impact on the earnings or financial position of either of them.

Clicks, which will rebrand the pharmacies, has been on a drive to extend the reach of its network. This latest acquisition increases its number of outlets to 632 nationally.

Pick N Pay Chief Operating Officer Adrian Naude said its small pharmacy division was not part of its future growth strategy.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Jan Harvey)

