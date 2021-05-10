World Markets

S.Africa's Clicks to acquire retailer Pick N Pay's pharmacies

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South African pharmacist Clicks said on Monday it planned to acquire 25 in-store pharmacies, their drug stocks and staff from retailer Pick N Pay.

JOHANNESBURG, May 10 (Reuters) - South African pharmacist Clicks CLSJ.J said on Monday it planned to acquire 25 in-store pharmacies, their drug stocks and staff from retailer Pick N Pay PIKJ.J.

In a joint statement the companies said the sale, subject to regulatory approvals, would not have a material impact on the earnings or financial position of either of them.

Clicks, which will rebrand the pharmacies, has been on a drive to extend the reach of its network. This latest acquisition increases its number of outlets to 632 nationally.

Pick N Pay Chief Operating Officer Adrian Naude said its small pharmacy division was not part of its future growth strategy.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular