World Markets

S.Africa's Clicks reports higher earnings on pent-up demand

Contributor
Amna Karimi Reuters
Published

South African pharmacy chain Clicks Group Ltd reported a surge in annual earnings on Thursday, supported by pent-up demand for beauty products, medicines, and vaccination programmes after the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Adds details, background

Oct 20 (Reuters) - South African pharmacy chain Clicks Group Ltd CLSJ.J reported a surge in annual earnings on Thursday, supported by pent-up demand for beauty products, medicines, and vaccination programmes after the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Clicks, which took part in 2021 COVID-19 vaccination rollout along with rival Dis-Chem Pharmacies DCPJ.J, has seen a significant hit from last year's violent unrest that damaged its stores.

The group's diluted headline earnings per share, a key metric of profit for South African companies, rose 33.5% in the year ended Aug. 31.

The company had expected trading environment to remain constrained in the second half of 2022 and full-year diluted headline earnings per share to increase between 30% and 35%.

"Trading conditions will remain extremely constrained owing to the increasing pressures on consumer disposable income in the current low growth, high inflationary environment," the company said in a statement.

Clicks, which has more than 800 stores and 650 pharmacies, said 2022 group turnover rose 6% to 39.6 billion rand ($2.17 billion).

The company also plans capital investment of 936 million rand, which includes investment on new stores and pharmacies and refurbishment of 60 stores.

($1 = 18.2899 rand)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Waving Goodbye to ‘Made in China?’

Oct 10, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular