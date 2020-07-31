World Markets

S.Africa's central bank to start rand reverse repos to manage market liquidity

Reuters
South Africa's central bank said on Friday it would start short-term rand buy-sell backs, or reverse repurchases, of up to one month, with commercial lenders in a bid to further manage liquidity in money markets.

"The buy-sell backs will be conducted on an ad hoc basis, as and when required," the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said in a statement, adding the sum on offer would be at its discretion. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by John Stonestreet) ((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;)) Keywords: SAFRICA CENBANK/ (URGENT)

