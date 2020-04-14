S.Africa's Capitec says full-year profits rise by 19%, skips dividend

JOHANNESBURG, April 14 (Reuters) - South African lender Capitec CPIJ.J said on Tuesday its full-year profits rose by 19%, and said it would not declare a dividend for the year in line with guidance from the country's central bank.

The lender, South Africa's sixth largest bank by assets, said its headline earnings per share rose to 5,428 cents ($3.02) in the year to Feb. 29, verses 4,557 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 17.9976 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

