S.Africa's Capitec says full-year profit to rise by up to 21%

South African lender Capitec said on Friday its profit for the year to Feb. 29 would rise by up to 21%, without giving a reason.

It said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - would be between 5,401 cents ($3.44) and 5,538 cents, compared with 4,577 cents a year earlier.

Its shares rose following the announcement, but were still 2.17% down at 1222 GMT, and stood at 1,320 cents verses a low of 1,294 cents earlier in the day.

($1 = 15.7026 rand)

