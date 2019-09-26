S.Africa's Capitec reports 20% jump in half-year profits

World Markets

South Africa's Capitec Bank on Thursday reported a 20% spike in profits for the six months to Aug. 31.

The bank said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 2,545 cents ($1.70) for the period, compared to 2,128 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 14.9721 rand)

