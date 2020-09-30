World Markets

S.Africa's Capitec interim profit plunges 78%

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African lender Capitec reported a 78% slump in half-year profit on Wednesday, at the bottom of its forecast range, after the coronavirus crisis prompted a spike in bad debt charges.

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South African lender Capitec CPIJ.J reported a 78% slump in half-year profit on Wednesday, at the bottom of its forecast range, after the coronavirus crisis prompted a spike in bad debt charges.

The bank said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - for the period stood at 537 cents ($0.3169), versus 2,545 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 16.9463 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular