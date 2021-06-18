S.Africa's Capitec half-year profits to soar 500% higher

World Markets

South African lender Capitec said on Friday its profits for the six-months to Aug. 31 would surge by some 500% as it bounces back from the extraordinary hit to its performance from COVID-19 during the same period last year.

Its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - would likely be more than 3,372 cents, compared to 562 cents in 2020. However, it added, this represented compound growth of only 15% since the same period in 2019.

