S.Africa's Capitec declares FY dividend, reports 27% profit drop

JOHANNESBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - South African lender Capitec CPIJ.J declared an annual dividend of 1,600 cents ($1.10) per share on Tuesday, when it also reported a 27% decline in full-year profit.

The bank said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 3,966 cents for the year to Feb. 28, compared to 5,428 cents a year earlier and in the middle of its forecast range.

($1 = 14.5860 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

