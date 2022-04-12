S.Africa's Capitec bank reports 84% profit surge

JOHANNESBURG, April 12 (Reuters) - South African lender Capitec CPIJ.J on Tuesday reported an 84% rise in annual profit, in the middle of its forecast range.

The bank's headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 7,300 cents in the year to Feb. 28, versus 3,966 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

