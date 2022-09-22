S.Africa's Blue Label Telecoms seals Cell C restructuring deal

Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's Blue Label Telecoms Ltd BLUJ.J said on Thursday it had concluded an agreement to restructure and refinance mobile operator Cell C to bolster its finances.

Blue Label Telecoms, which owns a 45% stake in Cell C, said its unit, the Prepaid Company Proprietary Ltd, will lend 1.03 billion rand ($58.01 million) to Cell C for it to pay its secured lenders.

($1 = 17.7557 rand)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

