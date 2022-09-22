World Markets

S.Africa's Blue Label Telecoms seals Cell C restructuring deal

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

South Africa's Blue Label Telecoms Ltd said on Thursday it had concluded an agreement to restructure and refinance mobile operator Cell C to bolster its finances.

Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's Blue Label Telecoms Ltd BLUJ.J said on Thursday it had concluded an agreement to restructure and refinance mobile operator Cell C to bolster its finances.

Blue Label Telecoms, which owns a 45% stake in Cell C, said its unit, the Prepaid Company Proprietary Ltd, will lend 1.03 billion rand ($58.01 million) to Cell C for it to pay its secured lenders.

($1 = 17.7557 rand)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The Life of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

Sep 09, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular