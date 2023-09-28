News & Insights

World Markets

S.Africa's biggest retail bank Capitec reports 9% rise in interim profit

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

September 28, 2023 — 01:33 am EDT

Written by Promit Mukherjee for Reuters ->

Adds details and background in paragraphs 3-5

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's Capitec Bank CPIJ.Jon Thursday reported a 9% rise in its half-year profit, lower growth than what it has usually been reporting for the interim period, as high inflation and elevated interest rates gnawed at earnings.

For the six months ended Aug. 31, South Africa's biggest retail bank by customer numbers, reported headline earnings per share - the country's standard profit measure - of 40.72 rand ($2.13), up from 37.38 rand posted a year ago.

Capitec Bank is among the fastest-growing South African lenders, as it targets low-income earners who were largely untapped by a slew of well-established and conservative banking behemoths of the country.

But being exposed to lower income bracket, the bank also bore the brunt of higher impairments as its customers came under strain after 10 successive interest rate hikes.

The lender said its credit impairment charge - or the loans that turned bad - for the half year rose almost by two-thirds to 4.76 billion rand.

($1 = 19.1594 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Tom Hogue and Eileen Soreng)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1093;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.