S.Africa's biggest retail bank Capitec reports 9% rise in interim profit

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's Capitec Bank CPIJ.J reported a 9% rise in its half-year profit, lower growth than what it has usually been reporting for the interim period, as high inflation and higher interest rates gnawed at earnings.

For the six months ended on Aug. 31, South Africa's biggest retail bank by customer numbers, reported headline earnings per share - South Africa's standard profit measure - of 40.72 rand ($2.13), up from 37.38 rand posted a year ago.

($1 = 19.1594 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1093;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.