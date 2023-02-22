World Markets

S.Africa's Bidcorp profit jumps on resurgent tourism demand

February 22, 2023 — 12:16 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South African food services company Bid Corporation Ltd (Bidcorp) BIDJ.J reported a 45.5% jump in half-year earnings on Wednesday, benefiting from resurgent demand across the hospitality, tourism, and leisure industries.

The company, spun off from Bidvest BVTJ.J in 2016, said headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 971.7 cents in the six months ended Dec.31 from 668 cents a year earlier.

