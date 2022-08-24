S.Africa's Bidcorp profit jumps 77% on robust UK, Europe demand

Adds details, background

Aug 24 (Reuters) - South African food services company Bid Corp Ltd (Bidcorp)BIDJ.J posted a 77% jump in full-year earnings on Wednesday, buoyed by strong demand in Europe and UK during the summer.

Bidcorp is now seeing a pickup in demand across most of its markets after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the hospitality, tourism and leisure industries over the last couple of years.

Demand picked up in the northern hemisphere, especially in the first quarter of the year, as Europe and Britain emerged from pandemic-led lockdowns.

The company reported a 28.2% jump in revenue to 147.1 billion rand ($8.65 billion) for the year ended June 30, while trading profit increased 58.5%.

Demand in its free-trade hospitality markets bounced back, with many sectors reaching pre-pandemic levels during the financial year, the company said.

The company, spun off from Bidvest in 2016, said its full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 1,538.3 cents from 868.4 cents a year ago.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

