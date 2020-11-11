S.Africa's banks seen lending 24 bln rand under COVID scheme by January

Adds further details from statement

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South African banks are likely to extend loans totalling up to 24.41 billion rand ($1.57 billion) to enterprises until January 2021 under the government's loan guarantee scheme, the banking association said on Wednesday.

Banks have so far lent 16.71 billion rand under the scheme which was launched by the government in May under a coronavirus relief package, the association said.

The loan guarantee scheme, with a total outlay of 200 billion rand, is part of a 500 billion rand package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April to cushion the impact of coronavirus on South African businesses and individuals.

However, disbursals have been low.

"Business owners are reluctant to incur more debt," the Banking Association of South Africa (BASA) said in the statement.

The slow pace of economic reform, an unreliable electricity supply and weak outlook for growth is hurting consumer and

business confidence and deterring companies from seeking credit, BASA said.

On the consumer side, South African banks, which have seen their profits plunge to a decade low due to impairments, have provided up to 33.61 billion rand in financial relief to individuals and small and medium enterprises up to Oct. 24, it said.

This includes 83% of all individual applications and 95% of requests from businesses since April, it said.

The voluntary relief scheme has now been discontinued.

($1 = 15.5688 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Edmund Blair and Kim Coghill)

