World Markets
JNJ

S.Africa's Aspen to release fresh J&J vaccines within one week

Contributor
Promit Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

South African pharmaceutical firm Aspen Pharmacare will release a fresh batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines within a week to bolster the country's vaccination drive, it said on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG, June 14 (Reuters) - South African pharmaceutical firm Aspen Pharmacare APNJ.J will release a fresh batch of Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccines within a week to bolster the country's vaccination drive, it said on Monday.

It said the company has further doses of J&J vaccines under production that will be made available to the government in July.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Emma Rumney)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 64833 4448;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular