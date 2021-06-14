S.Africa's Aspen to release fresh J&J vaccines within one week

JOHANNESBURG, June 14 (Reuters) - South African pharmaceutical firm Aspen Pharmacare APNJ.J will release a fresh batch of Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccines within a week to bolster the country's vaccination drive, it said on Monday.

It said the company has further doses of J&J vaccines under production that will be made available to the government in July.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Emma Rumney)

