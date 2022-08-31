World Markets

S.Africa's Aspen, India's Serum Institute sign vaccines deal for Africa

Contributor
Promit Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare APNJ.J has signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India to manufacture and sell four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa.

The vaccines are hexavalent, pneumococcal, polyvalent meningococcal and rotavirus, Aspen said in a statement.

"Aspen SA Operations has secured a licence to the enabling know how from the Serum Institute," it said, adding the two sides might also discuss expanding the agreement to include new products or new versions of products.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Jason Neely)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1093;))

