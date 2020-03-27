S.Africa's ARM receives force majeure from Impala Platinum following lockdown

JOHANNESBURG, March 27 (Reuters) - South African diversified miner African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) on Friday said it received a notice of force majeure from Impala Platinum in terms of its concentrate agreement, due to a nationwide lockdown over coronavirus.

"In terms of this notice, Impala indicated that for the duration of the lockdown period it will not be able to receive concentrate in terms of the agreement where of Impala purchases concentrate as delivered by Two Rivers Mine," ARM said.

The 21-day lockdown came into force at midnight and restricts people to their homes as the country battles the virus that has recorded its first two death and more than 1,000 confirmed cases in Africa's most industrialised economy. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Alex Richardson) ((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA AFRICAN RAINBOW

