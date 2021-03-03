S.Africa's ARM posts jump in interim profit on higher prices and sales

JOHANNESBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - Diversified miner African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) ARIJ.J reported on Wednesday a doubling in half-year profits, driven by an increase in iron ore sales volumes and higher prices for the steelmaking ingredient and platinum group metals.

The South Africa-listed company said headline earnings per share - the main measure of profit in the country - rose 134% to 25.87 rand per share during the six months ended December, from 11.14 rand a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

