S.Africa's ARM pauses Bokoni mine expansion plan after HY profit fall

March 8 (Reuters) - African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) ARIJ.Jsaid on Friday it was deferring plans to expand output at its Bokoni mine due to low platinum group metal (PGM) prices after reporting a 43% drop in its half-year profit.

ARM cut its interim dividend to 6 rand per share, from 14 rand per share previously.

However, the sharp fall in PGM prices over the past year, mainly due to weaker demand in China and an uncertain global economic outlook, has forced South African miners, who account for 70% of world output, to suspend projects and cut costs.

The company's immediate priority is to conserve cash while ramping up production on a phased basis from the installed capacity of 60,000 tonnes of ore per month using existing infrastructure, ARM added.

