S.Africa's AngloGold Ashanti sees slump in annual earnings

Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Africa-headquartered miner AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J said on Tuesday it expects its annual earnings to slump by up to 42%, dented by lower gold sales, increased inflationary risks and pandemic-fuelled impact on costs.

The gold miner said it expects headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, to come in at between 137 U.S. cents and 153 U.S. cents for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, compared with an HEPS of 238 U.S. cents reported a year earlier.

