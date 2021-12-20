World Markets
AAL

S.Africa's Amplats to sell Bokoni Mine to African Rainbow Minerals

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), a unit of Anglo American , said on Monday it agreed to sell its Bokoni Mine in South Africa to African Rainbow Minerals Ltd for a cash consideration of 3.5 billion rand ($219.48 million).

Amplats holds a 49% stake in the platinum mine which has been on care and maintenance since 2017, while its joint venture partner Atlatsa Resources Corporation holds the remaining 51% interest.

($1 = 15.9468 rand)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

